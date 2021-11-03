Instagram releases the famous chain sticker for everyone

It barely got through tests and the Instagram chains figure was released to the general public this Monday (1st). The boss of the social network Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that the famous sticker is being distributed to all users in the world.

Testing of the tool took place in Japan and Indonesia, such as the Canaltech previously reported. The sticker is officially called “Add Yours” (“Add Yours”, in free translation) and the idea is that people join a real chain in the stories, in which they share their own photo or video about a subject suggested in the original post.

After testing in Japan and Indonesia, we just launched the Add Yours sticker globally – a new sticker that creates a public thread in Stories. Have already seen some really fun prompts out there that are bringing people together. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nz9QH9HlBx — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 1, 2021

As soon as it appeared, the tool took Instagram stories. Quickly, several streams were shared among users, even though most people still did not have access to it – which was the case for most Brazilians. Around here, only accounts that were relocated to other countries or people living in the test regions could kick-start new chains.

Posts with “Add Yours” can be about just about anything — and that’s where it reaches its full potential. In the first days of the function, chains such as “post your pet’s photo” and “post your favorite photo” circulated in the stories of probably thousands of people.

are literally chains

From the sticker, users can also follow how other people are participating in the posts, which also increases the potential for discovering the sticker. Incidentally, it is noteworthy that publications from private accounts remain exclusive to followers, even if they are part of a famous chain.

Probably, the novelty must be being distributed gradually, so don’t be surprised if the new sticker doesn’t appear on your cell phone. There are no ways to accelerate the arrival of the resource in these cases, but it is valid to keep the app updated in the Play Store and in the App Store.

