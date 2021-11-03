iPhone can detect car accident and automatically trigger police

Apple is working on a feature called Accident Detection for iPhone and Apple Watch to identify car accidents and automatically call the police as quickly as possible.

According to the documentation analyzed by the Wall Street Journal report, Apple’s idea is to give device owners features similar to those already found in Google’s Pixel phones, and especially in cars equipped with so-called connected systems. These are the cases of OnStar services, by General Motors, Starlink, by Subaru, or Uconnect, by Stellantis.

In Cupertino’s view, adding a system capable of detecting traffic accidents and, above all, automatically triggering the help of the police will expand the range to an immense majority of vehicles that do not have any similar resources. After all, it’s easier to change your cell phone model for an iPhone than to have a much larger investment to change your car, isn’t it?

“IronHeart Project”

The initiative, which should also be incorporated into Apple CarPlay, is intended to reinforce the manufacturer’s so-called “IronHeart Project”. It basically consists of connecting the smartphone to the car’s settings, in the same way that HomeKit controls speakers and lighting in a connected home.

According to Apple, more than 80% of cars have adopted CarPlay as of 2020, and this is an indicator that the new feature enabled for interaction with the brand’s cellphones and smart watches could help the company to increase its revenue. GM, according to The Verge, would have a flow of more than BRL 11 billion extra with the adoption of OnStar, and this would be setting an example for Apple.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, The Verge