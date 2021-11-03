Is it allowed to receive Bolsa Família and emergency aid at the same time?

Due to the economic crisis and, consequently, the high inflation, the less favored have to rely more and more on social assistance. It is through them that millions of families have secured their livelihoods. In some scenarios, it is possible to accumulate two benefits, but will the emergency aid and Bolsa Família can be paid together?

Can I receive Emergency Aid and Bolsa Família together?

The direct answer to the question is no. As provided for in the Provisional Measure that establishes the rules for granting emergency aid, it is not possible to accumulate the two benefits. What the government does is evaluate the benefits and guarantee the citizen the one that is most advantageous.

In this way, families covered by Bolsa Família have their payment replaced by the amount of emergency aid. In some cases, however, when Bolsa Família has a higher value, it will be maintained.

Brazil Aid

The replacement for Bolsa Família, Auxílio Brasil, should be launched by the end of 2021. The government is studying, however, the source of financing for the new income distributor.

Those who are registered in Bolsa Família, as long as they have updated data in CadÚnico, can be automatically inserted in the program. The objective of Auxílio Brasil is to integrate some benefits to families in a single subsistent program.

The expectation is that the benefit amount will reach R$ 300.00 to the beneficiaries. It is considered that at least 12 benefits may be added to the new program: