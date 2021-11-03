Isabella Santoni vents after recovering from pneumonia: “Value your health”

– Continues after the announcement –



Isabella Santoni used social networks to share with followers the difficult moments that he ended up facing with his health.

Nathalia Dill vents about her daughter’s health problem: It was difficult

This Wednesday (3), the actress gave a vengeance and reported having struggled with pneumonia in recent days. The famous one through Stories, in the Instagram tool appeared in clicks on the beach.

– Continues after the announcement –

The disease is caused by an inflammation of the lungs causing discomfort in breathing and pain, making it difficult for the patient to move much due to lack of oxygen. Diagnosis is essential for treatment, because the disease can lead to death.

Despite the report, the artist was keen to reassure fans and followers about her health status, and said she is already much better, the blonde also took the opportunity to say that it is necessary to value health.

– Continues after the announcement –



“Days and days that didn’t go down [à praia] because of the pneumonia I had. Tomorrow my medications run out and I’m already feeling much better”, she wrote.

“Value your health and well-being. This is our greatest treasure. Don’t let life go by without moving, dancing, walking, running! To be in celebration with nature (both external and internal)”, he stated.

After a domestic accident, Ana Maria Braga’s daughter reveals the presenter’s real state of health

Check out Isabella Santoni’s publication below: