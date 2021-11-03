Islamic State claims an attack that killed at least 25 at a military hospital in Kabul

KABUL — An explosive attack at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in central Kabul left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 injured this Tuesday morning, in yet another terrorist attack in the country since the Taliban took over the power, on August 15th.

The Islamic State branch in Afghanistan, known by its acronym in English Isis-K, claimed the attack about eight hours later.

“The attack was started by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle, who immolated himself at the entrance to the hospital. Soon after, armed men invaded the site,” said a spokesman for the Taliban government, claiming that all extremists were killed.

The explosions add to a growing list of recent attacks and assassinations by Isis-K, which call into question the Taliban’s pledge to ensure security in Afghanistan after decades of occupation of the country by the US and Western allies, which ended in late August .

Security forces have been dispatched to the scene, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty. The surrounding streets were closed to traffic. The hospital, the largest military medical establishment in the country, with 400 beds, is located near the former Green Zone, a diplomatic area where several Western embassies were located.

Earlier, a medical source at the hospital recounted the first incidents to AFP.

“I was inside the hospital, when we heard a big explosion at the first checkpoint, I also heard screams,” he said.

Minutes later, journalists heard a second explosion at the scene. Images shared by hospital staff showed a cloud of smoke in the area of ​​the blasts.

In the earlier Islamic State attack on the Afghan capital on Oct. 3, at least five people died in an explosion near a mosque belonging to the Shiite branch of Islam. Days later, a new attack left 47 dead and 70 wounded in another Shiite mosque in Kandahar, the main city in the south of the country.





The same hospital had already been attacked in March 2017, in an action also claimed by the local Islamic State faction. At the time, the place was invaded by armed men dressed as doctors who killed 100 people.

The extremist group, a common enemy of the United States and the Taliban — which returned to power on the eve of the withdrawal of Western troops after 20 years of occupation of Afghanistan — has claimed responsibility for four attacks since Aug. 15, including the bombing of the airport in Afghanistan. Kabul during the withdrawal of civilians organized by the accidental powers.

The attacks have caused growing concerns outside Afghanistan that the country could become a haven for extremist groups. The abrupt withdrawal of international support following the Taliban victory has brought Afghanistan’s fragile economy to the brink of collapse, as well as a severe drought that threatens to starve millions of people.