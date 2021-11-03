Israeli fighters conduct strikes around Damascus, media says

The latest attack came amid Israeli forces’ military exercises designed to train a full-scale war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Israeli fighters allegedly conducted a missile attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Citing a military source, the SANA news agency reported that the incident occurred during the morning of Wednesday (3), and that “several missiles” were allegedly launched “from the north of occupied Palestine”.

Syrian troops and local residents who support the official authorities in Damascus regularly confront US troops operating illegally on the country’s territoryhttps://t.co/SliYlkgWWD — Sputnik Brasil (@sputnik_brasil) October 25, 2021

In addition, there are reports that the attack caused some “material losses” in the Zakia region. The extent of the damage remains unknown.

Recently, Syria’s air defense forces destroyed several missiles launched by the Israel Defense Forces launched from the Golan Heights. The attack hit Syrian air defense facilities.