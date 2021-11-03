‘It did not harm health,’ says Salvao about the case of a 6-year-old child vaccinated against Covid-19

The mayor of Criciúma, Clesio Salvao, spoke this Wednesday morning, the 3rd, about the case of a 6-year-old girl who mistakenly received the Covid-19 vaccine. The case took place in October, in the Santa Bárbara neighborhood. The head of the executive branch of Criciumense rebutted the criticisms and was emphatic when talking about the matter.

“It feels like the end of the world. Looks like we’re promoting a skipping line. The mother took the girl to get the flu vaccine, it was human error. All that remains is to say that we are skipping the line. A team that we have trained and that has already applied more than 311,000 vaccines against Covid-19. A mistake that does not cause any harm to the child’s health”, he stated through social networks.

Salvao asked the population to recognize the efforts of health professionals in Criciúma. “Instead of praising the work of the team that worked extended hours and did their best to save lives, they are crucifying. It even seems that no one makes a mistake. Can’t Criciúma City Hall make mistakes? It did not bring any harm to the child’s health. In the United States they are already vaccinating this age group. Let’s talk well about public health in Criciúma”, he commented.

The mayor of Criciúma also pointed out that more than four thousand people did not receive the first dose of the immunizing agent. “Let’s talk about those who haven’t taken the first dose yet, which are more than four thousand people and more than ten thousand have not returned for the second. Let’s stop being hypocrites”, he concluded.