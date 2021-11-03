“It ended up messing with the game”

For the midfielder, Renato Kayser should have been sent off after confusion with Léo Pereira

Flamengo practically said goodbye to the chance to win the Brazilian tri-championship. This Tuesday (2), Mais Querido returned to Curitiba to start a series of late games that still have to pay in the national tournament. As in the Copa do Brasil, Rubro-Negro from Rio was only in a 2-2 draw at Arena da Baixada against Athletico Paranaense. With the added point, the most beloved reaches 50 points on the leaderboard.

Renato Gaúcho’s team even came close to winning. Gabigol scored the two goals for the Flamengo players, but with a second half well short, Hurricane went for the draw. However, the first goal of the people from Paraná generated a lot of complaints from the Rio summit.

That’s because Renato Kayzer, who scored Athletico’s first goal, ended up getting involved in a controversy with defender Léo Pereira, still in the first half, after attacking the Flamengo defender. The match referee had even given the red to the attacker, but the VAR took action and withdrew the penalty. The interpretation of the arbitration commission revolted midfielder Everton Ribeiro.

In the evaluation of midfielder Éverton Ribeiro, the player’s non-expulsion ended up interfering directly in the match. Finally, the athlete stated that Fla will not give up on the competition as long as they have chances.

“The second half was down. We stopped playing, we started giving a lot of long ball. Unfortunately, whoever scored the goal was to be sent off, and that ended up messing with the game. It made the championship difficult, but we’ll fight until the end”, declared to TV Globo after the final whistle.