“It’s a little sad, bitter”

Feeling the “knock” of Grêmio’s moment in Brasileirão, with each round more threatened with relegation, president Romildo Bolzan comes “a little sad, embittered”, according to the words of soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão in an interview with O Bairista. The official also revealed that he was trying to cheer up the president and that he already saw him “better” the day after the defeat by Palmeiras.

Abrahão, who was the club’s manager in the 1990s, was chosen by Bolzan to replace Marcos Herrmann. Since the change in the football vice presidency, the president has given few interviews, especially post-games.

“Romildo is a victorious man, not defeated, but he is bitter and thoughtful. A little sad. But today it’s better. Much better. But I found a Romildo like that, different from the one I knew. Introspective, which he is not. Reflective. I’ve already raised his spirits, I’ve played with him and things are going well”, declared Denis – see below:

“I found a dejected and introspective Romildo.” Dénis Abrahão talks about the situation of the President of Grêmio. Follow Pagos para Pensa! 👉https://t.co/bnsMR3RUlo pic.twitter.com/Piqd4N9Zhz — The Bairrista 🧉 (@O_Bairrista) November 2, 2021

Also on Sunday, hours after the 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras, the same Abrahão made statements to Rádio Gre-Nal and denied that Bolzan could be “missing”:

“The president is not silent, guys. The president takes care of the club and the vice takes care of football. What do you want the president to say? If anyone has to be criticized, I’m the one in charge of football. In the victory, I speak and in the defeat, I speak”, he defended.

Romildo Bolzan is Grêmio’s president since the beginning of 2015 and fulfills his third and last term until the end of 2022. On the field, the tricolor is the 19th placed with 26 points in Brasileirão and visits the leader Atlético-MG in the fourth , at 9 pm.