JAC E-JS1 EXT is an urban and electric adventurer for R$174,900

It is the cheapest electrified car in Brazil and now it has an adventurous version. The urban electric JAC E-JS1 EXT has this proposal with a suggested price of R$174,900, well above the R$159,990 of the normal version.

The JAC E-JS1 EXT features visual and technical modifications to provide a difference from the regular model.

The “Extreme” comes with a 50 mm higher suspension, obtained by changing springs, shock absorbers and applying 175/70 R14 mixed-use tires.

Light alloy wheels are also unique on the E-JS1 EXT, adapting to uneven floors, thus avoiding scraping the bottom of the car, where the vehicle’s huge lithium battery is located.

With the modifications, the new version of the JAC model is still 1 cm taller than its predecessor, the JAC iEV20, which is no longer marketed. Sergio Habib, president of Grupo SHC and JAC Motors Brasil, explains:

“Since the arrival of the E-JS1, we have felt a strong public preference for the model. But because it is essentially urban, its use ends up being restrictive on uneven floors. That’s why we created this EXT version, which will contemplate the customer who will use your model also on dirt roads”.

The E-JS1 EXT also comes with longitudinal bars on the roof, decorative side strip and “E-JS1 EXT” inscription on the back cover.

Weighing 1,180 kg, the JAC E-JS1 EXT has a 62 horsepower, 15.3 kgfm front electric motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. With this set, JAC’s small tram reaches 110 km/h and has a range of 302 km.

With this new offer, JAC Motors replaces an outdated model in style with a more modern option, already the result of the partnership with VW in China. The brand’s electric range also has the iEV40, E-JS4 and i-EV330P models, in addition to the iEV350T and iEV1200T light trucks.