Jaider Esbell, artist from Roraima, dies | Roraima

This Tuesday (2), at the age of 41, the artist from Roraima, Jaider Esbell, died. He was one of the highlights of the 34th Bienal de São Paulo. The artist was found dead in his apartment in São Paulo.

The Government of Roraima lamented the loss in a statement, reporting that the artist “leaves a legacy for the cultural and artistic values ​​of the indigenous peoples”.

Jaider Esbell is one of the most renowned Macuxis artists in Roraima for bringing light to the indigenous experience through art. In addition to being a visual artist, he was a writer and activist for the Macuxi cause.

The artist was born in 1979, in the municipality of Normandia, in the northern region of Roraima, where the Raposa Serra do Sol indigenous reserve is currently located.

Jaider was the adopted son of Grandma Bernaldina, an indigenous teacher of the Macuxi culture, who died in June 2020 by Covid-19.

2 of 4 Work “Cursed by Desire” by Jaider Esbell, 2012 — Photo: Divulgação/34th Bienal de São Paulo Work “Cursed by Desire” by Jaider Esbell, 2012 — Photo: Divulgação/34th Bienal de São Paulo

Esbell’s works have been on display since September this year in the exhibition “Moquém_Surarî: contemporary indigenous art” at the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, of which he was also curator. One of these works, “Entidades” is highlighted in Ibirapuera Park. The two floating snakes, 10 meters high, are installed on the lake in the park.

“This work addresses a set of powers. It is related to mysticisms and mythological figures that are not contemplated by European Neo-Pentecostal Christianity, and needed to be grandiose. It is to remember that all original peoples have their gigantic creatures, their importance, their semiotic signs , its entities that protect and care. It is an invitation to a plural exercise, for everyone to research their origins, to access their cosmology, not straying from their own essence. May each one manifest their beliefs as they wish for the expansion of the world.” , said Jaider Esbell to g1 in an interview in September of this year.

3 of 4 ‘Entidades’, work by the indigenous artist from Roraima, Jaider Esbell — Photo: Jaider Esbell/Divulgação ‘Entities, work by the indigenous artist from Roraima, Jaider Esbell — Photo: Jaider Esbell/Divulgação

On social networks, indigenous leaders lament the death of Esbell. Activist Alice Pataxó described him as “a great artist”.

4 of 4 Work by Roraima artist Jaider Esbell — Photo: Disclosure Work by Roraima artist Jaider Esbell — Photo: Disclosure

The State Co-Deputy of São Paulo, Chirley Pankará (Psol), also lamented the artist’s death.