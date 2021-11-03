Jaider Esbell, artist who was part of Cura in BH – Gerais, dies

Jaider Esbell next to the ”Entities”, works that the artist exhibited at Viaduto Santa Tereza, in Belo Horizonte, in 2020 (photo: Marcelo Camacho/Divulgao – 10/09/2014 and Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press – 23/09/2020)

Indigenous artist Jaider Esbell, 41, died this Tuesday (2/11). Born in Roraima, he joined the Urban Art Circuit (Cura) in Belo Horizonte and was found dead inside his apartment in So Paulo. The causes are unknown.

“Jaider was one of the greatest artists today. In addition to the label of being indigenous, he was brilliant. An incredible contemporary artist. We had the launch, in Cura, of a series of his works, the ‘Entities’. We decided to make the ones. Inflatables and it worked out really well. It even went to the Bienal (in So Paulo),” says Priscila Amoni, curator and creator of Cura.

“Before that, he was already amazing. He launched the first indigenous art gallery in Brazil. His art, far beyond being made, was lived”, adds Priscila.

The “Entidades”, works by Jaider in Belo Horizonte, visited the Hipercentro in the capital of Minas Gerais and the Bairro Lagoinha, in the Northwest Region of the city, in September of last year.

There were 18 inflatable works measuring 1.5 meters in diameter and 40 meters in length, which made up a collection of mural art.

They alluded to the Amazon Forest, through figures such as “Cobra Grande”, the “universal grandfather”, who passed through the arches of Viaduto Santa Tereza.

Jader was born in Normandy, in the northern portion of the state of Roraima, in 1979. He was a Macuxi activist and adopted son of Vov Bernaldina, a Macuxi indigenous person killed by COVID-19.