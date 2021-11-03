Jaider Esbell, star indigenous artist at the Bienal de São Paulo, dies, aged 41 – 11/02/2021 – Illustrated

On Tuesday (2), the makuxi artist Jaider Esbell died at 41 years old. The information was confirmed by its dealer, André Millan, who preferred not to give further details on the matter. According to friends of the artist, the cause of death was suicide.

People close to the artist saw a warning sign in an Instagram post last week, captioned “to the beyond.”

His works are currently on display in São Paulo in the exhibition “Moquém_Surarî: Contemporary Indigenous Art”, at the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art, since September, as part of the Bienal de São Paulo. It brings together paintings, sculptures, and works referring to various indigenous peoples.

The artist was born in 1979, in Normandy, in the state of Roraima, in the Raposa Serra do Sol indigenous land, and has established himself in recent years as one of the central figures of contemporary indigenous art in the country, alongside names such as Denilson Baniwa and Isael Maxakali . He moved to Boa Vista at the age of 18, when he had already participated in the articulation of indigenous peoples and social movements.

“‘Artivism’ is nothing more than making this agitation, this policy and communication increasingly defined within the artistic argument”, he said in an interview with this newspaper, in May of this year. “We understand art as a political tool”, says the plastic artist about the term that directs his work.

At the heart of his work is the figure of the genipap, a fundamental plant in Makuxi cosmology, an ethnic group of which he is a part. It is she who appears in Esbell’s paintings with mythological motifs and who dyes fabrics he elaborates.

In addition to an exhibition at the Millan gallery, in May —his first solo show in São Paulo—, Jaider Esbell also presented his works at the indigenous art show “Véxoa – Nós Sabemos”, at the Pinacoteca.

“I believe that things are happening at the right time, in the right measure and, little by little, this is consolidating”, he said, in relation to the profusion of indigenous works. “The institutions will understand that we are here to stay, and that we are not a fad.”