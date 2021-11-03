Jeep Commander is available by monthly subscription, see prices

You subscription services of cars continue at full steam in the Brazilian market and, now, a new model has entered the modality. We are talking about Jeep Commander, the 7-seater SUV made in Brazil. With versions Limited and Overland, the utility is now available at Flow!, 0-km car signing platform from Stellantis group.

With the arrival of the Jeep Commander, the subscription car segment is increasingly disputed. Among the brands that are already part of the category are, for example, Ford, Renault, Volkswagen and Toyota, which recently entered this market. However, for now, Flua! is the only platform that has a 7 seater SUV by subscription.

According to the website, the model is available in flex and diesel options, with 4×2 and 4×4 traction. Thus, deductibles can be from 500 to 3,000 kilometers per month, with plans for 12, 24 or 36 months.

You will also like

Jeep/Disclosure

”The Jeep Commander is an example of sophistication, space and comfort. With the new model in our portfolio, we will offer our customers an excellent option for a premium product”, commented Fábio Siracusa, Head of Operations at Flua!.

Monthly fee of R$ 5 thousand

The monthly subscription fees for the SUV Commander depend on the configuration chosen by the customer. However, in the version Limited T270 with turbo flex engine, which offers 180 hp, the value starts at R$ 5,399. already in TD380 4×4, with turbodiesel engine, the initial value is BRL 6,399.

In the version Overland, the T270 with turbo flex engine, the starting price of the plan is R$5,949. At the top of the line, TD380 4X4 with 170 hp turbodiesel engine, is with values ​​from R$ 6,949. In fact, the four versions available have a six-speed automatic transmission.

In addition, it is also worth saying that the top configurations have a few more items when it comes to technology. outside the system Adventure Intelligence, with in-flight internet, electric front seats, autonomous steering system and emergency braking, among others, are also part of the model.

Jeep/Disclosure

Services included

In Flua!’s subscription services, IPVA, vehicle insurance and periodic inspections are already included in the monthly price of the chosen package. Therefore, the driver only needs to pay for daily necessities such as fuel, parking and fines. And if the customer wants to buy the vehicle at the end of the plan, the platform offers special conditions.

In addition to the new Commander, they are part of Flua’s catalogue! you Renegade and Compass SUVs. already of Fiat, the subscription models are Mobi, Argo, Nova Strada, Toro, Cronos, Fiorino and Ducato.