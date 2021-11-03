João Guilherme and Jade Picon: Why Instagram’s ex-royal couple’s fairy tale ended in bullshit | Pop & Art

João Guilherme and Jade Picon have already formed the real Instagram couple. The two young influencers have more than 27 million followers and, even when they announced the end of their three-year relationship, in August of this year, in an emotional text, it felt like a fairy tale breakup.

Months later, the situation is quite different. This Monday (1st), João commented on the rumors of betrayal, which led the two to exchange stings on the networks in recent months.

Statements given by Gui Araújo, a well-known participant in reality shows and a former friend of the couple, further heated the situation. See below for a summary of the story and then for the full explanation:

João and Jade announced the end of their relationship on August 29, in a friendly manner. In posts full of affection, they said they were grateful for what they lived together and wished the best for each other;

The atmosphere of peace was shaken when rumors surfaced that the influencer would have stayed with Neymar;

João Guilherme reacted: in an apparently harmless post with the last records saved on his cell phone, he ended up showing an alleged conversation with Jade, indicating that he had found out about her ex’s involvement with the player;

The post made by him also showed what would be Jade’s cell phone number. She complained on social networks, and said that she received more than 8,000 messages after the event;

The bullshit grew even more when, in a conversation on a reality show, Gui Araújo insinuated that he had had a romance with the influencer while she was dating João, which Jade denies.

For those who have never heard of the ex-couple, here is a brief explanation. Son of the singer Leonardo, João Guilherme is only 19 years old, but he has already accumulated investments in music, fashion and acting.

In 2015, he became famous when he participated in the soap opera “Accomplices of a rescue” (SBT), playing the character Joaquim, Manuela’s romantic partner, played by Larissa Manoela, with whom he also dated.

Jade Picon, 20, made her name by appearing in YouTube channel videos of her brother, Leo Picon, influencer and manager. On the networks, she shows her beauty routine, body care, photo sessions and trips to heavenly destinations. She also owns a clothing brand, a success among her fans.

By announcing the end of the relationship, João and Jade demonstrated that the relationship had come to an end in a mature way. She shared a photo of the two and wrote:

“That’s how I want to remember us…my first love, and I feel that for that memory to remain, this is the time for us to follow different paths. You came into my life to teach me how to love and I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Rumors about the influencer’s involvement with Neymar surfaced on social media days later. After João’s reaction, who leaked what would be his ex’s phone number, she was much less friendly when talking about the case on the networks.

“I’m not the type of person you see getting into controversy, who comes here to recant, leak number, conversation print. If I were that kind of person, this situation for me would be the easiest one ever. Want print? Take it, but I’m not because I prefer to preserve it,” he said.

Gui Araújo’s entry into history increased the tension. In a conversation on the reality show “A Fazenda” (TV Record), without mentioning the name of the influencer, he hinted that the two had an intense involvement during her relationship with João.

The statements reverberated on social networks, and Leonardo’s son commented, stating that he did not want to incite hatred for his ex-girlfriend. “I want distance from it. It’s too personal to be on the national agenda. Hate doesn’t get you anywhere.”

In interviews, Jade rebutted Gui’s account, denied the betrayal and regretted the exposure generated by the conversation, shown live on TV.

In the most recent chapter, João commented on the matter in an interview with “PodCats”, a podcast presented by Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures. According to him, Jade called him to clear up the confusion. The two had not spoken since rumors circulated about her affair with Neymar, João said.