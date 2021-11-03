João Guilherme confesses that he betrayed Larissa Manoela at 14, and leaves Virgínia Fonseca shocked by the revelation; watch

Sincere mode activated! This Monday (1st), João Guilherme participated in “PodCats” and, during a chat with Camilla Loures and Virgínia Fonseca, talked about the rapprochement with his ex, Larissa Manoela, and admitted to having betrayed her years ago. Last week, the duo was seen in the same circle of friends at a party in Rio de Janeiro, and soon there were rumors that the two would be living an affair again.

“The guys are very fanficious. We were together at the party because we have mutual friends, she lives there in Rio now and my friend is her friend. We met there at a Halloween party, we exchanged ideas, it’s been a while since we’ve talked, because we’ve always been friends, I like her”, declared. Curious, Camilla then asked the question that did not want to be silenced: “But then, did they stay?”.

Continues after Advertising

bluntly, João denied it, but Zé Felipe, who also participated in the live, insisted on teasing his brother. “Not yet, but it will work. You’re single, she’s single, I felt like it there, it’s over”, he joked. “But ex sucks. Kissing ex on the mouth makes you want to go back to dating, at least I think so. Kissing ex is not cool, “ returned Jotinha, as the actor is called.

At another point in the conversation, the artist was asked about mistakes he had made in past relationships. “I betrayed Larissa Manoela when I was 14”, he admitted, leaving Virginia by surprise. “Really was? I thought it was fic (lie)! Then did you break up because of that?”, asked the boy’s sister-in-law. “Was. No, I don’t know if it was because of that. She forgave me. I don’t remember, it’s been a long time”, he deconverted.

🚨NOW: João Guilherme confesses that he betrayed Larissa Manoela while they were dating pic.twitter.com/rAejh6e8Tt — I SHOCKED (@shock) November 2, 2021

Another subject that came up was the supposed stay of Jade Picon with Neymar, days after the influencer and João Gui ended their relationship. Leonardo’s youngest, even, said that he learned of the news through a gossip Instagram. “I had faith when it came out [a notícia]. I knew she had gone there, I had run into her that day. They were there. There she was, his friends. Neymar is not a beast. The Gossip (of the day, gossip profile) told me everything. I didn’t look bad. Was I going to wait for the person to tell me? Follow the dance”, commented.

João Guilherme and Jade Picon dated for three years and communicated to fans that their relationship ended in August of this year. Since then, both have been involved in controversies with Paris player Saint Germain and Gui Araujo – the participant of “A Fazenda 13” said he had lived a “forbidden romance” with Leo Picon’s sister, fueling rumors of an alleged betrayal by the young woman .

Watch the “PodCats” with João Guilherme in full: