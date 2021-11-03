João Guilherme shocks with revelation about relationship with Larissa Manoela

João Guilherme spoke about the controversies in which he was present recently. Among these, the most anticipated from fans: the possible reconciliation with Larissa Manoela. The former couple was seen at the same Halloween party in Rio de Janeiro and also shared follows on Instagram after five years without contact.

“The guys love to create fanfic. We have mutual friends, we’re single, we talked good there at the party, which was really good, but they kept taking pictures like that, any blonde head said it was me!”, he explained to “PodCats “, presented by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures.

João Guilherme denies having hooked up with Larissa Manoela

John denied a supposed to stay or kiss in Larissa Manoela at the party and said that the reason they started talking again was the singer’s meme comparing their breakup with that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt that went viral again. “Kissing ex, for me, makes me want to get back together, you know? It doesn’t happen,” he guaranteed.

João Guilherme said that Larissa called him by his nickname, but that they are just friends and are at different times. So, there is no possibility of a resumption in the relationship.

João Guilherme assumes that he betrayed Larissa Manoela

John too revealed that she betrayed Larissa Manoela. “I made mistakes in previous relationships. I cheated on Larissa Manoela when I was 14. It happened, but today we are friends. I don’t know if we broke up because of that, she forgave me. But I assumed,” he said.

João Guilherme exposes conversation with Jade Picon

João Guilherme, now 19, commented on the affair between his ex-girlfriend jade picon and Neymar. “I had faith when it came out [a notícia]. I had run into her. They were there. There she was, his friends. Neymar is not a beast. The Gossip [perfil de Instagram que acompanha famosos] he told me everything,” he reported.

João also delivered a conversation with the influence about the alleged betrayal with Gui Araújo. “She called me to talk about it. She explained to me that the story with Bill is a lie and I honestly don’t know. I’ve already made mistakes in my life and in other relationships. I won’t put myself in this place of judgment, we’re done”, he pondered.