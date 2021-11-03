Jonas Bilharinho hits an insane shot, knocks him out and leaves Dana White in disbelief

Jonas Bilharinho got the knockout of the night at the UFC Contender Series

In the final episode of the Contender Series, Dana White’s “sieve” to recruit new talent for the UFC, the Brazilian Jonas Bilharinho was the star of the night.

Bilharinho beat Hawaiian Canaan Kawaihae by knockout in the third round with a round kick that caught his rival’s head and immediately took him to the ground, causing Herb Dean to end the fight.

Next to the ocotogon, Dana White was caught by the cameras agape at the time of the knockout and uttered the expletive “f*** m***!”.

This was the eighth victory in nine fights for the Brazilian, former champion of Jungle Fight, in his career.

When I was younger, Jonas Bilharinho was called by then UFC featherweight champion José Aldo to camp in his fight against Conor McGregor. For having a style similar to the Irish in the octagon, Bilharinho’s role was precisely to “simulate” McGregor in training.