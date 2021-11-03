Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini are indicted by Swiss courts for fraud

The Swiss Joseph Blatter and the French Michel Platini, former FIFA and Uefa presidents, respectively, were formally indicted by the Swiss Public Ministry for fraud, among other crimes, for an illicit payment of €1.8 million (approximately R$ 6.58 million) in 2011.

The former leaders were removed from all activities related to football for six and four years, precisely because of suspicions of corruption that have befallen them since 2015. Now, they are awaiting the decision of the Federal Court of Bellinzona on the validation of evidence and a consequent judgment.

Blatter, 85, presided over FIFA between 1998 and 2015, while the Frenchman Platini was in charge of UEFA between 2007 and 2016. In the investigation, they are suspected of having arranged the illicit payment by FIFA to the then top leader of UEFA.

Platini would have received the amount in 2011, alleging services rendered as an advisor to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. Both justified the payment so diluted in time as the fact that FIFA’s finances, at the time, did not allow remunerations as high as those agreed between Blatter and Platinum.

“The evidence collected by the Attorney General’s Office corroborates that this payment to Platini was made without legal basis. This payment damaged FIFA assets and illegally enriched Platini. In the Attorney General’s opinion, the defendants committed the crimes listed above,” reported the Swiss Public Ministry.

Michel Platini was the strongest name to succeed Blatter as FIFA director. They are still under charges of “mismanagement, breach of trust and forgery of documents.” Under Swiss law, simple fraud carries a penalty of up to five years in prison or a financial penalty.

