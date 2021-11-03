Jota Júnior rejects Record’s proposal for Paulistão 2022 and stays on Globo

Record began the search for a narrator for the São Paulo Championship games from 2022 onwards. The channel’s first target was an experienced Globo name. Jota Júnior, 71 years old, received a proposal to be the main reinforcement of Edir Macedo’s station in the transmissions from January. He, however, preferred to remain on SportTV.

In all, Record will exhibit 16 matches per year of the São Paulo Championship, from January to May, in a contract that will be valid until the end of 2025. The goal is to have a famous name to attract the public’s attention, while the broadcaster shows itself as a relevant company in football.

O TV news found out that the proposal for Jota Júnior arrived last week. The announcer heard the plan for his work there from the direction of Record and thanked the memory. But, because he was grateful to Globo and enjoyed fulfilling his commitments, Jotinha, as he is known, declined the invitation. It has a contract in effect until the end of 2022.

Record sought out Jota Júnior because it noted that he has a strong identification with the São Paulo audience. He is one of the most chosen names for club games in the State in Grupo Globo, mainly in SporTV and Premiere, where he plays more often.

Jota Júnior is a name with great relevance in sports narration. Born in Americana, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, he worked in the historic Band team that made the height of the Show do Esporte in the 1980s. in France, in addition to various events.

With the refusal, Record continues to monitor names that could yield to the Campeonato Paulista. The idea is to close a narrator this month to start negotiating advertising quotas in the market. Record will pay an amount between R$ 40 million and R$ 50 million per year to the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation). Márcio Canuto, another ex-Globo, negotiates.