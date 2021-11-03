Juventus defeats Zenit, maintains 100% success and advances to the last 16 of the Champions League | Champions League

Besides Bayern Munich, there is another team that only wins in the European Champions League. Juventus thrashed Zenit 4-2 on Tuesday, and qualified for the round of 16 two rounds in advance in Group H. Dybala scored twice, once with a penalty, Chiesa and Morata completed the advantage, with Bonucci, against, and Azmoun decreasing.

1 of 1 Dybala celebrates Juventus goal embraced by Bonucci — Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca Dybala celebrates Juventus goal embraced by Bonucci — Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

With 12 points, Juventus lead Group H. Chelsea are in second place with nine, and very close to a place in the round of 16 after beat Malmö, Sweden, 1-0. Just draw one more, with the Italian team in the next round, in London, on November 23, or seek qualification against Zenit, in Russia, on December 8th.

The team from St. Petersburg only has three and would have to win the next two matches, making a better balance than the 1 to 0 of the clash with the English away from home in their debut. Zeroed, Malmö, from Sweden, is eliminated.

At home, Juventus opened the scoring after 12 minutes, with a beautiful shot from Dybala, taking advantage of a rebound in the area. But, at 26, an unlucky move evened the score. In a cross into the area, Bonucci tried to cut, ended up throwing the ball up and covering goalkeeper Szczęsny.

Juventus only got the lead again in the complementary stage. At 13, the referee scored a penalty by Brazilian striker Claudinho, ex-Bragantino, in a move that Chiesa threw when pressured in the area. Dybala charged out, but, because of invasion, he had another chance. The Argentine kept the shot on the same side and the net on the second attempt.

Chiesa made it 3-1 on 28, after dribbling the marker inside the area and finishing with precision. At 37, Morata expanded. Only in additions, at 47, the Iranian Azmoun dropped to Zenit with a touch of category in the goalkeeper’s departure.