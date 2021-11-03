Kaká will follow Rogério Ceni’s training at the Barra Funda CT

Former midfielder Kaká will attend training at São Paulo in the coming days. The former player began an observation period at the Barra Funda CT and will monitor the activities led by coach Rogério Ceni.

Idol of São Paulo, Kaká is taking the CBF course to get his Coach’s License A. He was already at the Tricolor training center this afternoon.

the idol @KAKA, who is taking the CBF course to get his Coach’s License A, started an observation period at the Barra Funda CT and will follow the activities led by Rogério Ceni in the coming days. Erico Leonan / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/DBridJ5ilD — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) November 2, 2021

“Today I’m in a study phase. I’m on my fourth course in sports management, which is an area I like the most, and I’m on my first training course. This coaching course is more for me to understand a little bit – if I go a manager – what it’s like to take care of a coach,” said Kaká, on official São Paulo TV.

Kaká, 39, retired from the lawns in 2017, after spending time at Orlando City, in the United States. Graduated in the youth categories of São Paulo, he defended the club on two occasions — between 2001 and 2003 and in 2014.

In addition, the former player, voted best in the world in 2007, still wore the shirts of Milan, Real Madrid and the Brazilian team.