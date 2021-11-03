Kanu completes 100 games for Botafogo this Wednesday: ‘I’ll do everything for the club to smile again’

Creates from the base of the Botafogo and for eight years at the club, defender Kanu will complete on Wednesday, against Confiança, the mark of 100 official games for Glorioso. In an interview with Botafogo TV’s “Boletim Alvinegro”, the defender celebrated the feat.

– I’m making a dream come true, something I didn’t expect years ago. It’s a very good brand for me, I just have to thank this club for everything it provides and has given me. I’m very happy, I feel fulfilled. It is a club that I expected to give everything, in the beginning it was not so good, but now we see reaping the fruits of a good work planted, now it is to continue in pursuit of our main objective for the year – said Kanu.

Kanu was one of the few players remaining from relegation last year and also one of the only ones to save himself from the crowd’s criticism. Very identified with the club, the defender spoke about the mission to replace Botafogo in Serie A and fulfill the promise made after the end of last season.

– Botafogo in my life is everything, it allowed me to bring joy to my family and to have some things today that I would never have imagined having. The reason is sometimes affected because of this emotional that is inside the club. This club is wonderful and everything I can do to make him smile again I will do it. I promised at the beginning of the year that this club would smile again, today I see the happiest fans, we are growing humbly, with a lot of work to achieve our goal – he said.

