Keep an eye out for: Copom minutes, Fomc, court orders, Itaú, Petrobras and what else can move the markets today

The short post-holiday week promises high emotions for the markets. To start with, the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) will be released earlier due to the participation of BC president Roberto Campos Neto at COP-26.

Markets should look closely at the minutes, which provide more details on last week’s Copom decision that raised the Selic to 7.75% per year.

Matters that were stopped last week should be discussed again. This is the case of the PEC for precatório, which can still be put to a vote in the Chamber today.

In the afternoon, decision of the Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee) of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) and speech by Jerome Powell should move global markets

The balance sheet season is back with a bang, with the release of quarterly results from Itaú, PetroRio, Cielo, CSN, GPA, among others.

Petrobras should also be in the focus of investors after the speeches seen as interventionist by President Jair Bolsonaro about the state-owned company. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that he will meet with the president of Petrobras and with to discuss fuel prices. The date of the meeting has not yet been confirmed.

See what should interest the markets this Wednesday:

Copom Minutes

The market will look in the minutes for more details on the points of the Copom statement seen as dovish, including the division of the focus of monetary policy between 2022 and 2033. Some analysts also considered the BC’s tone on inflationary risks less emphatic than expected. and tax.

Fomc decision

In the afternoon, all eyes turn to the Fomc’s decision, followed by Powell’s speech. The Fed is to announce that it will begin ending the bond-buying program implemented since last year

PEC of court orders

Due to lack of support, the vote of the PEC of the precatório in the Chamber was postponed until today. The government’s difficulty in approving the amendment, which would make Brazil Aid feasible, generated fear in the market of abandoning the PEC and adopting measures potentially even more negative for public accounts.

Petrobras

The market has not well digested the attacks on Petrobras’ pricing policy. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that he will meet with the president of Petrobras and with governors to discuss fuel prices. President Jair Bolsonaro said the government is trying to find a way to change the legislation on price adjustments.

swing season

It will be another busy day for those who follow the financial results of the third quarter. The balance sheets of AES Brasil, Arezzo, Cielo, Copasa, CSN, CSN Mineração, GPA, Itaú, Marcopolo, Pague Menos, PetroRio, Rede D’Or, Ultrapar and Unidas are scheduled for today.

(With Bloomberg)

