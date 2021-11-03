Keeping an eye on Gre-Nal: Mancini and eight Grêmio players are hanging up against Atlético-MG | Guild

Gre-Nal week has already started for Grêmio. In the game against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, at Mineirão, for the 19th round, coach Vagner Mancini and eight other players are hanging. Tricolor will visit Inter on Saturday, in Beira-Rio.

When coaching América-MG, coach Vagner Mancini got a yellow card for complaining about the refereeing during the victory against Palmeiras, in the 24th round. Afterwards, he was warned in the same way in Grêmio’s defeat by Verdão last Sunday at the Arena.

1 of 1 Vagner Mancini in Grêmio’s loss to Palmeiras at Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Vagner Mancini in Grêmio’s loss to Palmeiras in the Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Of the players, there are three who started and are hanging: the right-back Vanderson, defensive midfielder Thiago Santos and center forward Diego Souza. In addition to reserves Rodrigues, Darlan, Mateus Sarará, Victor Bobsin and Fernando Henrique. Of these, the last was not related to this Wednesday’s game.

The tendency is for Rafinha to return as a starter on the right side, with Cortez remaining on the left side. Thus, Vanderson would be an alternative in the reserve bank.

Defender Kannemann and midfielder Jean Pyerre are suspended for the third yellow card and stay in Porto Alegre.