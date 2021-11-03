Keno does specific jobs, and Atlético-MG prepares to receive Grêmio at Mineirão | athletic-mg

While closing the preparation for the duel with Grêmio, Atlético-MG was favored by the draw of Athletico-PR against Flamengo, pulled at the end. The coaches commanded by Cuca had the last training session at CT, this Tuesday, before the departure of Mineirão, on Wednesday. Keno tends to be low.

The attacking midfielder did not train with the group and continues in isolated and specific work, recovering from discomfort in his right thigh suffered in the second half of the match against Flamengo, last Saturday. Without shirt 11, Cuca could promote the entry of Diego Costa alongside Hulk.

1 of 2 Coach Cuca training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Coach Cuca at Atlético-MG training — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

An alternative is to trigger Savarino to perform a role similar to the one Keno performs, as a sprinter and open from the sides. The Venezuelan was used in the last matches, but continues in search of better physical conditions.

In addition to Keno, another absence from Galo is defender Nathan Silva, who received his third yellow card. Réver will form the core of the defense with Junior Alonso. The match is on Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), valid for the 19th round, in the leader’s only late game at the Brazilian Nationals.

The Likely Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Réver, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Diego Costa