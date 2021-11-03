Keno Marley goes to semifinals and guarantees at least bronze in World Boxing | boxing

Keno Marley kept Brazil alive at the Men’s Boxing World Championship, held in Belgrade, Serbia. The boxer dominated the three rounds against the Ukrainian Sebastian Viktorzak and won unanimously (5 to 0). With the result, Keno advanced to the semifinals and secured at least the bronze medal in the under 86kg category. The opponent for a spot in the decision will be Belgian Victor Schelstraete.
Also Brazilian Michael Douglas and Wanderson Oliveira, who also fought for the quarterfinals this Tuesday, were eliminated.
Keno Marley — Photo: Frank Franklin – Pool/Getty Images
Keno led the way in the ring from the first seconds, fitting combinations with greater efficiency than his opponent and won the first round 10-9. In the next two stages he had even more dominance, with Viktorzak apparently more tired. The Brazilian kept up the momentum until the clock was reset and celebrated the vacancy and the medal – which could be silver or gold if he wins the next fight.
Michael and Wanderson eliminated
The first Brazilian to step into the ring was Michael Douglas, in the under-54kg division. The Brazilian sought the fight all the time, but Makhmude Sabyrkhan proved to be more efficient throughout the three rounds. The referees gave the Kazakh victory 5-0, with four of them scoring 30-27 and one 30-26. So Michael said goodbye to Belgrade without a medal.
An hour later it was Wanderson Oliveira’s turn to try for a place in the final. In a fight with fewer incisive blows than expected, better for the American Omari Jones, unanimously declared the winner (5 to 0). In the semifinal he will face Georgian Lasha Guruli.