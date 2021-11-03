Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer, and details the marriage proposal: ‘It was so cute!’

OMG! Big couple groom alert in the area! Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are getting married after two years of dating. The actress confirmed the news on Tuesday (2), in an interview with The Howard Stern Show to promote her new film, “Spencer”, in which she plays Princess Diana. Excited about the new phase, the star even gave details about the request, which came from Dylan.

“We’re going to get married, let’s totally do it. I wanted to be proposed, so I think I very distinctly drew what I wanted and she blew it. let’s get married, it will happen“, revealed the star of the saga “Twilight”.

Kristen even provided more details of the moment. “With two girls, you never know who’s going to fulfill this weird gender thing. We don’t do it or think about it in those terms. She just made it happen. It was so cute!“, melted the actress.

The news of the engagement comes just over a year after Stewart told Stern that he couldn’t wait to ask his partner to marry him. “I think good things happen fast“, she analyzed at the time. “When you know, you know. There’s nothing like being sure about something, because we don’t know anything. And that’s the only thing you can feel you know, when you’re in love with someone“he declared.

“The first time I told her I loved her it was too late and we were in some bad bar, and her friends were there and they left, and I was like ‘man, I’m so in love with you’“, completed the actress. Kristen told Howard that she met Meyer quickly eight years ago, but the two didn’t get back together until six years later. “She showed up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where were you and how did I not know you?’“, remembered.

The relationship took off early on, and sources told E! News that, back in 2019, the actress was focused on his girlfriend. “Kristen is not holding back and loves being with Dylan. they are always together“, said the witness.

Photos of the two together started circulating in August, but they didn’t make the relationship official on Instagram until October of that year. Kristen has had some public relationships, the most remembered of them with Robert Pattinson, her romantic partner in the “Twilight” saga. In 2014, the star revealed his first date with a woman, producer Alicia Cargile.