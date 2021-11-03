Kristen Stewart announces she is engaged

Kristen Stewart is officially engaged to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Stewart announced the news during a recent appearance on Howard Stern’s show (via Comic Book).

“We are getting married for sure. I wanted a marriage proposal, so I think I got what I wanted pretty clearly and she nailed it. Let’s get married, it’s happening.”

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have been together for two years. The star, who once dated actor Robert Pattinson during the time of the Twilight Saga, is currently on a roll thanks to Spencer, a biopic in which she plays Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana in Spencer

“During Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles,” reads Spencer’s synopsis, which should focus this defining weekend.

In addition to Kristen Stewart, the cast includes Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson, Sean Harris, Timothy Spall, Richard Sammel, Richard Sammel.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Jackie and Tony Manero. The script is signed by Steven Knight of Crime Lords and Peaky Blinders.

Spencer, with Kristen Stewart, is scheduled to arrive on November 11th in Brazilian cinemas.