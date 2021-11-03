‘La casa de papel 5’: Final part of the series wins trailer; WATCH | TV and Series

The phenomenon “La casa de papel” will come to an end on December 3rd. The second volume of the season won its first trailer on Wednesday (3). Watch:

Trailer for ‘La casa de papel: Part 5 Vol. 2’

In an interview with g1 in September, the actors said the story will be more emotional. Season 5 was split into two parts. In the first, which opened that month, the story was pure action, focusing on the army’s entry into the Bank of Spain and the explosive siege of thieves.

“This first part, I would tell you, is very warlike. War is breathed in in parallel ways, both in the bank and in what happens between Sierra and the Professor. And, in the second part, we will enter a much more emotional context, we finish discovering the characters’ past and the motivations that led them to this whole journey“, explains Álvaro Morte

They will have five new chapters to resolve the tensions left in the last episode and solve the audacious assault.

See interview with Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) and Alvaro Morte (Teacher):

‘La casa de papel’: Actors tell details and impact of the series’ last season

33 endings and fate uncertain

The Spaniard Álex Pina is the creator of “La casa de papel”. His writing style is frantic: he doesn’t stop until he’s satisfied. To get to that state with the series, he had to write the ending 33 times.

The actors have no idea which path Pina is going to take. They recorded alternate scenes and each recorded their last at different times. Also, the special flavor is given in post-production. According to Pedro Alonso, there have been times when he recorded a story and the editing completely changed course during the editing of the episode.

“Look how strong things are with Álex Pina. We were recording the final chapters and we still had chapter 10 to go on planning and filming. And they didn’t send it. And they didn’t send it because they didn’t finish it.”

“Then they wrote it. And then they rewrote it and we went back to recording another ending. And we’re sure that, in editing, there’s going to be another one. I’ve seen time continuities in scripts that were clearly one of a kind. And then a montage that contradicted absolutely everything that we had read and filmed. They are insatiable with that of putting the pieces together,” said Alonso.

See interview with Patrick Criado (Rafael), Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Luka Peros (Marseille) :

‘La casa de papel’: actors tell what to expect from their characters in part 5