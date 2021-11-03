La Casa de Papel: OMG! Professor joins the bad guys and makes ‘the biggest mistake of his life’ in the series’ final trailer; come watch

[AVISO: ESTE TEXTO CONTÉM SPOILERS DE ‘LA CASA DE PAPEL’]

estIt’s time to give ‘Bela Ciao, Ciao, Ciao’ to our favorite thugs… This Wednesday (3), Netflix released the trailer for the last part of the final season of “La Casa de Papel” and we already warn you: the business is going to catch fire, muchachos! The preview starts off tense, with our dear Professor (Álvaro Morte) leaving the dock behind the scenes and arriving, unaccompanied, at the Bank of Spain, in a red Volkswagen Beetle.

The death of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) further shook the structures of the bandits – who were already in trouble. The plan goes down the drain, and a final, epic battle looms. The gang then plots a daring strategy to remove the gold from the place without anyone noticing. “I very much doubt that we will leave here”, says Palermo (Rodrigo de La Serna), in an excerpt of the video.

In another scene, we see the protagonists in an armed confrontation against the army when one of them is shot. While it’s not clear which of the bad guys was shot, the trailer shows Rio (Miguel Herrán) crawling down a ladder and then Denver (Jaime Lorente) in complete despair. Will we have more deaths?! To make matters worse, Professor will end up making “the biggest mistake of his life” in the final chapters of the plot. Jeez behind the vixe!

Promise, right?! Another clip from the final season of the series had also been released during TUDUM, Netflix’s world event. In the preview, we see the main characters very tense and arguing for the teacher’s disappearance. The final five episodes arrive Dec. 3 on the streaming giant.