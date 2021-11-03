Leader of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change resigns

The engineer and lawyer Oswaldo dos Santos Lucon resigned, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 2, from the post of executive coordinator of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change, for which he had been appointed in 2019 by the president Jair Bolsonaro. The dismissal takes place in the midst of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26) in Glasgow, Scotland. To state, Lucon said he was leaving because of the government’s lack of dialogue with civil society representatives.

O Brazilian Forum on Climate Change (FBMC) is an official scientific advisory body of the President of the Republic, created by law. The forum’s objective is to advise the Chief Executive on the issue of climate emergency, through dialogue with the scientific community. Lucon, who is a researcher in the energy area, communicated his resignation to the Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, by e-mail. “He (minister) called me this evening asking to confirm, and I confirmed (the departure),” he told the state.







the executive coordinator of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change, Oswaldo dos Santos Lucon, resigned Photo: DIVULGAÇÃO/ALESP/Estadão

Lucon is in Glasgow as a representative of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, its acronym in English), and said that it was not his objective to create a “partisan political fact” with the resignation from the position. “There was no single episode that made me take this decision, and it wasn’t even premeditated, but I thought that, for the good of the country, it was better for me to leave,” he said.

The former coordinator says that Brazilian participation in Glasgow takes place in two different stands: one with government representatives and the other with civil society and some state governors. The two groups don’t talk much.

“There was a dialogue below what is expected for an institution (the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change) which seeks to create a dialogue between government and society (…). There came a time when part of society also no longer sought the government,” said Lucon.

“So we have this physical division here inside the COP, it was very evident. This is anything but a forum. What should I do? Staying in booth A or booth B? That wasn’t my idea, it was to bring everyone together. But I couldn’t get everyone together. So, I have nothing else to do (in the Forum)”, he said.

Lucon did not want to comment on the performance of the Brazilian government in COP-26. Brasília presented a proposal to revise the climate target that does not increase the cut in greenhouse gas emissions in relation to the previous commitment, assumed in the Paris Agreement. As a representative of the IPCC, the researcher cannot express an opinion on the performance of a particular government at the conference.