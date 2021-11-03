Learn how to watch the second part premiere · TV News

The second part of Secret Truths 2 will be available on Globoplay this Wednesday (3), at 9:30 pm. Globo decided to keep the release schedule for the first batch of chapters, released two weeks ago. This time, there will be no free exhibition for those who do not subscribe to the platform.

Globoplay’s cheapest monthly plan costs R$22.90 and gives access to the platform’s complete content, with Globo’s films, series, soap operas and programs in full.

In the annual package, the value is R$ 238.80 (equivalent to R$ 19.90 per month). There is no option for a seven-day tasting period. There are even combos that involve pay TV channels.

With an indicative rating for over 18s, Secret Truths will feature 67 sex scenes. Globo will show the soap opera, but only after it is completed on Globoplay. When it is shown on open TV, it will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by the TV news.

The first ten chapters of Secret Truths were released on the last 20th, and the other 40 will come out every two weeks. See the schedule below:

Second part – 11/3 (at 9:30 pm) – chapters 11 to 20

Third part – 17/11 – chapters 21 to 30

Fourth part – 12/1 – chapters 31 to 40

Final part – 12/15 – chapters 41 to 50

Debut on Globoplay

Despite having been detonated by much of the critics, the first part of Verdades Secretas was a success with audiences on Globoplay. The telenovela recorded 1,988,342 hours of consumption only on Thursday (21) after its premiere: the best result for VoD (video on demand) since the streaming service premiered in 2015.

The record holder so far was the documentary series A Vida After Tombo, by Karol Conká, which had recorded 716,000 hours in a single day. The break in the number of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, also boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown in 2015 on TV and which is available in streaming to be seen in full.