LeBron James dominates the last period and secures the Lakers victory over the Rockets

nba_lebron_james_domina_o_ultimo_periodo_e_guarante_victoria_do_lakers_sobre_o_rockets

The Lakers did very poorly all night on their defensive side, but LeBron, Davis and Westbrook did the work in attack to secure yet another team 119-117 victory over the Rockets, and now they have a 5-3 campaign in the season.

LeBron was absurd in the final period, scoring 14 points and intimidating the Rockets team in every way. He finished the game with 30 points, 4 rebounds and 10 assists.

After a game that the Lakers defense had given coach Frank Vogel optimism, causing the Rockets to score just 85 points, the Lakers looked like a completely different team over there on Tuesday. The Rockets enjoyed 53.3 percent on their shots and 39 percent on their three-point range and surpassed their previous game mark well before the end of the third period.

Also at the end of the third period, Westbrook and Davis were responsible for bringing the Lakers back into the game in attack, dominating the Rockets in the lane to help the Lakers close the period on an 18-10 streak.

Davis and Westbrook had 27 points each, making up for what had also been a low-performing night for them on Sunday. Carmelo Anthony also continued with good performance, scoring 15 points, hitting 3 out of 5 in the three-point range.

The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak and avenge last week’s lost 26-point lead in Oklahoma City when they host the Thunder on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Lakers

Rockets

Check the bids

Follow LABR

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook

LABR official store