LeBron James explains why he took over the game in the final minutes

In this Tuesday’s game, the Lakers had to fight to beat the weak Rockets team and even fell behind the scoreboard at times.

The team lost in the last period, until LeBron James decided to take over the game and ensured the victory of the Lakers by 119-117.

After the match, LeBron explained to reporter Mike Trudell why he needed to take the reins of the match down the stretch.

“You put yourself in that position several times. And you learn how to handle situations like this. It’s my job in the last period to make the team work better and control the game.”

LeBron finished the game with 30 points, scoring 13-21 and even distributed 10 assists. He also made two of his four three-point attempts.

LeBron’s dominant performance was very welcome, as the player is coming from injury and two lackluster matches.

Overall, it was a pretty dominant night for the team’s Big 3. LeBron, Davis and Westbrook had 84 points. Davis made a more solid match than the previous one, with 27 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Russ scored the same 27 points as Davis, and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

In defense the Lakers suffered a lot, especially in the first half, just one game after allowing the same Rockets team to score just 85 points.

Houston added 70 points at half-time and took a modest lead. The Lakers improved towards the end of the second half, holding the Rockets with just 47 points.

The Lakers now have a 5-3 campaign this season and have won five of their last six games. The team will face Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

