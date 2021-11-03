‘Let you go’ · TV News

Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) will finally stop being a slave in the last chapters of Genesis. With his heart in his hand, José (Juliano Laham) will go back on his decision and allow his best friend to finally return to his homeland. “I let you go. And I give you your freedom”, will announce the Hebrew in Record’s biblical novel.

After being sold by the brothers themselves, the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) only survived the crossing of the desert thanks to the Cushite. They also supported each other when they arrived in Egypt and were bought by nobles — Potiphar (Val Perré) and Pentephres (Nando Cunha).

The archer also acted as Cupid to bring José and Asenate (Letícia Almeida) together, being satisfied to see them happy and about to raise their family. He will then take a deep breath to make a request to the Israelite. “I want to leave. For good,” he will fire.

The protagonist played by Juliano Laham will forbid Abumani to even go to the corner for fear that he will flee Sheshi’s kingdom (Fernando Pavão) in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (8).

“Of everything he could want, he comes and asks me for the only thing that didn’t cross my mind. Why not? Am I being selfish? I’ve been selfish all this time and I haven’t thought about what he needs”, asks the Israeli. “His place is here with us. He’s our family, and family has to stay close, right?”, will console Asenate.

Abumani (Dudu de Olivieira) in the biblical novel

What is the ending of Abumani in Genesis?

José will spend the night awake before calling Abumani in for a chat. “I went overboard yesterday. I’m sorry. Do you really want to leave?”, the boy will question. “If I could go without having to leave you. Am I being selfish? Tell me the truth”, will return the character of Dudu de Oliveira.

With tears in his eyes, Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues) will shake his head negatively as he gives his final answer:

No. You are right. I would do the same thing. And if places were switched, you would let me go. I have no doubt about that. I let you go. I give you your freedom. There is no one who deserves it more than you.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

