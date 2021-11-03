Lille beats Sevilla in Spain in balanced Champions Group G | Champions League

Ocampos scored the Spanish team’s goal, but the French team turned with a goal from Jonathan David, taking a penalty scored with the help of the VAR, and another from Ikoné. It was Lille’s first victory in Group G after two draws and one defeat. Sevilla have not yet won.

In the balanced Group G of the UEFA Champions League, Lille beat Sevilla by 2-1 this Tuesday, away from home, and jumped from last to second place in the group, in the fourth round.

Wolfsburg beat RB Salzburg in Germany for first Champions League victory

1 of 1 Ikoné (left) celebrates after scoring Lille’s second goal over Sevilla — Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP Ikoné (left) celebrates after scoring Lille’s second goal over Sevilla — Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Check out the full Champions League standings

With the victory, Lille reached the same five points as Wolfsburg, both within two points of leaders RB Salzburg. Sevilla are the last with three points. In the next round, on the 23rd, Lille will host Salzburg, while Sevilla will play again at home against Wolfsburg.

With the support of the fans, Sevilla started the match well and opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Goalkeeper Grbic rebounded with Rafa Mir’s shot, and Ocampos scored in the small area.

On minute 41, the VAR called the referee to check for a foul in Delaney’s area, which prevented Jonathan Bamba’s passage. Penalty scored, and Jonathan David tied the match, at 43.