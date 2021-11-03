Lost Ark will have a server located in South America when it launches in 2022, but without Portuguese support ⋆

As you may have been aware, in recent days, the Amazon Games, surprised many by announcing that Lost Ark will also be released in Brazill (via MMORPGBR) and in other regions of the world, regions where the title was previously inaccessible. With the announcement, much celebrated by Brazilian players, the discussion at the time was whether the title would also receive a server dedicated to our region, that is, located in South America. And yesterday, the publisher immediately revealed that we will have a server in South America. Let’s get to the details?

Yesterday, through Lost Ark’s official Twitter profile, the publisher shared an image demonstrating all regions and their servers that will be available during the Closed Beta and official launch of the game. About the part that interests us, South America, the image shows that the title can be accessed by players in our region during this Closed Beta, which takes place from November 4th to 11th, however, at this first moment, without a server located for the region. The dedicated server for South America is only expected to make its debut with the launch of the game, which is scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Amazon Games said the languages ​​previously planned for the launch, English, German, French and Spanish, will be retained. That is, for now, we will not have Portuguese language support within the game. “Locating a game with the rich character, deep story and size of the expansive world of Arkesia is a daunting task, and if we decide to add more languages, support won’t be ready for a significant period of time after launch in early 2022” , says the publisher. However, the entire website and the customer support part are being translated.

At the moment, Lost Ark is already available on the Brazilian Steam with the values ​​of its packages in reais. Those players who want to guarantee access to the Closed Beta and some bonuses when the title is officially released, must purchase one of the packages, which are available starting at R$84.49. Remembering that the title will be Free-to-play when it is released in 2022. DDeveloped by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark takes place in Arkesia, a huge world with a large number of visually distinct biomes.

