Lottery stores have new limit for payment of bills, withdrawals and deposits – Jornal Pequeno

Caixa’s lottery outlets are already operating with a new limit for payment of bills and bills, withdrawals and demand deposits. The value for the operations increased from R$ 2 thousand to R$ 5 thousand.

Deposits in checking accounts, savings accounts and Caixa’s easy account can be made between R$ 5 and R$ 5 thousand. Operations are limited to three times a day, obeying the criterion of what happens first.

For withdrawals from a Caixa checking or savings account, with a debit card and presentation of an identification document, the same rule applies: from R$ 5 to R$ 5 thousand, whichever occurs first, between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm. For Caixa Fácil customers, the ceiling is R$3,000. Withdrawals from digital social savings are limited to R$1,200 per day.

Government social benefit programs such as Bolsa Família, BEm (Emergency Benefit), Novo BEm and Unemployment Insurance do not fall under this new limit. In these modalities, the withdrawal of the full amount available is allowed. Salary bonus payments also continue with the entire amount available for withdrawal, according to the payment schedule.

Regarding the FGTS, the same rule continues, with a maximum withdrawal value of R$3,000 and INSS benefits of R$7,000.

The payment limit increased to R$5,000 in all modalities. Lotteries accept payment of water and energy bills, Caixa’s own credit card, telephones, taxes and payment slips from all banks.

Housing provision, FGTS guides, DARF (Internal Revenue Collection Document) and union dues must contain a barcode for payment. The amount of R$ 5 thousand is also used for GPS (Social Security Collection).