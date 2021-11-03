Ludmilla ‘erases’ Anitta from single cover after songwriting feud · TV News

One of the main bullshits between pop stars in Brazil, the feud between Ludmilla and Anitta gained a new chapter this Tuesday (2). The owner of albums like A Danada Sou Eu shared a photo surrounded by frames with record brands of reproductions on streaming platforms. Some gossip followers, however, have noticed that a cover image featuring the former friend is edited.

In the original banner of the single Favela Chegou (music by Ludmilla), the two appear together. Anitta participated in the recording of the song in early 2019. However, in the photo published by Lud, you can see that the face of the Girl From Rio interpreter has been erased.

The two have been broken up for two years, due to another song: Onda Different. In 2020, Ludmilla even recorded a ten-minute video to give her version of the end of the partnership. She said that the main reason for the disagreement was that Anitta appeared as one of the songwriters of the song.

To prove the problem, she showed screenshots of messages she had exchanged with her ex-friend, who played dumb when questioned. “Are you a composer? I find it difficult, because I never asked for anything,” said Gui Araujo’s ex at the time.

At the time, Ivete Sangalo sang the song at Rock in Rio, and Ludmilla was thrilled to see “a sea of ​​people” reproducing her composition. While celebrating on social media, Brunna Gonçalves’ wife was attacked by Anitta’s fans and asked the singer to explain the confusion about the authorship of the lyrics.

“The biggest problem was always her with the lack of truth,” he complained. “She acted from behind, she acted evil without my knowing it,” said Ludmilla.

The artist’s publication with the albums on Tuesday reverberated among fans, as Anitta was deleted by the label, but Gloria Groove appears on the cover of Lud Sessions, and Xamã is highlighted by the Gato Siamese duo.

See below a comparison of the original Favela Chegou banner with the edited one:

“It is God who points out the star that has to shine. It was all worth it! I no longer have a wall to hang platinum, double platinum, gold, diamond, etc… Thanks to everyone who was part of this”, wrote the singer in the post from Instagram. Check out Ludmilla’s post and fan comments on Twitter:

