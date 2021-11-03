Ludmilla removes Anitta from the cover of the single ‘Favela Chegou’

Looks like Ludmilla still holds grudges the bullshit involving the single “Different Wave”. The singer took the image of Anitta, with whom he shared the stages singing the song, from the poster that represents the various streamings that the music “Favela Arrived” generated. The funkeira made a post on social networks to celebrate the large number of “platinum, double platinum, gold, diamond” frames, among others:

“It is God who points out the star that has to shine, it was all worth it!!! I no longer have a wall to hang PLATINUM, DOUBLE PLATINUM, GOLD, DIAMOND, etc… thanks to everyone who was part of this, IT WAS WORTH IT HEHEEEE”, wrote the singer in the caption of the sequence of photos in which she sits around the paintings in an outdoor area.

What caught my attention in the images was that in one of the frames, the single “Favela Chegou”, Anitta who used to print the photo together with Ludmilla, was removed from the photo, leaving only the author of the song. The two artists don’t talk nowadays after a bullshit involving the music “Different Wave” and since then, Ludmilla search not having the image conveyed to the professional colleague.

The conflict was disclosed in June 2020 and involves performances, other artists and copyright disputes. Since then fans of the two artists fight each other to know who is bigger, or better. The two recorded two songs that were a great success. “Favela Arrived” and “Different Wave”, this last one had the participation of none other than the American rapper Snoop Dogg.

The fight started after Ludmilla didn’t like Anitta quote her in a live, so after that, Lud decided to expose conversations with Anitta, including talking about a Rock in Rio performance in 2019 in which Ivete Sangalo sang “OndaDifferent” and Lud decided to make a post thanking the girl from Bahia to sing a composition of her authorship. That’s when Anitta’s fans revolted, calling Lud fake and ungrateful, as she didn’t name Anitta as the songwriter of the song.

At the time, the song was co-authored by Anitta alongside Ludmilla and Snoop Dogg. Anitta said in one of the audios exposed by Lud that she was unaware of the fact that her name was in the authorship of the song and claimed that the Warner label could have requested the fact in question. In Lud’s exposition of Anitta, the singer claims that her colleague acted behind her back, putting her name on the co-authorship

And that if she had asked before, she would have calmly allowed it, but after this situation, ten Lud would pass for crazy on the internet because of the post thanking Ivete, in which she stated that the song was her own authorship. After this situation, Anitta’s name was removed from the list of composers, but the fight had only just started.

The discussion between the two took worrying directions due to the fact that Ludmilla insinuates that there may have been a case of racism on the part of the record company that only agreed to record “Different Wave” after Anitta’s intermediary. There are also cases of racism on the part of some internet users who started calling Lud a “monkey” on the web and even at shows and awards, as happened at the 2019 Multishow Award.

Anitta made a post saying that people who do this kind of attack are not her fans and asked them to stop attacking Ludmilla. But Bruna Gonçalves’ wife did not stop there and made posts against her professional colleague after a comment by Anitta made on a television program and stated that the problem is much older than it seems.

“For those of you who are calling me crazy, thinking I’m freaking out for nothing… folks, there’s been things going on for a long time, look, I’m stuck for a long time! So now to go crazy on the internet, as if nothing had happened?!”, said Ludmilla in an excerpt of the video posted by her on social networks. Currently the situation seems to be “under control”, until the next bullshit hits the media.

Ludmilla poses with pictures of the many streamigs she has made in her career (Instagram Reproduction)

Frame without Anitta’s image (Instagram Reproduction)

Cover of the original single, featuring Anitta (Instagram Reproduction)