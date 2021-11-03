Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos during a party in SP

Last Tuesday night (11/2), Luísa Sonza held a party in São Paulo to celebrate the release of her song in partnership with Jão, Fugitivos. Themed “2000s” and several famous guests, the singer enjoyed the night with friends and was glued to her colorful friendship, Pedro Sampaio.

In addition to several photos of the two on the singers’ social networks, a video also recorded the moment when they danced tightly, Luísa dressed as Christina Aguilera and Pedro de Soulja Boy.

Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos at a party in SP Luísa and Pedro dancing together at the partyreproduction Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos at a party in SP She was dressed as Christina Aguilera and he as Soulja Boyreproduction Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos at a party in SP Luisa and Pedro clingingreproduction Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos at a party in SP Giulia B, Luísa and Pedro during the partyreproduction Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos at a party in SP Luísa Sonza dressed as Christina Aguilerareproduction Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio dance coladinhos at a party in SP Duda Beat, Any Gabrielly, Gloria Groove and Flavio Verne (in order), at Luísa’s partyreproduction 0

The party was held at a restaurant in São Paulo and had some increments to entertain the guests. A big screen was in charge of showing the Fugitivos clip for all to see and several temporary tattoos were available, with the name of the singer’s album, Doce 22. For the more excited, there was also a team of permanent tattoos in place.

Some of the famous guests present were Gloria Groove, Giulia B, Duda Beat, Mateus Carrilho, Little Lo, Any Gabrielly, Mari Gonzalez, among others. VIP’s voice still attended to some fans upon their arrival at the event and proved to be a great hostess, entertaining everyone present.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.