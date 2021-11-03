Luísa Sonza: the singer released the official video for “Fugitivos” her newest single in partnership with Jão

The song written by Luísa Sonza e Jão, was part of the three blocked tracks of “Doce 22”, the last album released by the singer

After having made available “Fugitives” on all digital platforms this Tuesday (02), the partnership between Luisa Sonza and already also won a video clip. The track is part of the album “Doce 22”, recently released by the singer.

The clip shows the story of how she and Jão met, before being arrested by the police, in the style of Bonnie and Clyde, living dangerously. The singers, who play a couple, have an intense dynamic.

Being one of the songs blocked from the record until then, Luísa said that since the beginning, the composition was scheduled to be released in November and that she thinks it’s cool how this is aligned with the period in which she lives. “Everything that happened later, in my life, makes the music fit the moment I’m living right now. I am very passionate about this release. I think it makes perfect sense with what I’m living now, it brings freshness to the album and, in a way, tells a little more about Luísa, in her 20s”, he said in an interview.

Earlier, the artist shared her euphoria on Twitter. “My emotional is totally out of balance with this release. I’m completely like that, I don’t even know what to say. Crazy, crazy, anxious, happy, desperate, in the last… whatever you want to call it”, she joked about the video, in which she and already kiss.

Party to celebrate the release of the clip

Luisa Sonza held this Tuesday (2), a party with a 2000s theme to celebrate the release of the clip “Fugitives“, in partnership with already. For the look, the singer had as a reference the crossed top, the miniskirt with chains, the boots and the beret worn by Christina Aguilera at the 2002 VMA. The party was attended by several famous people such as Giulia Be, Mari Gonzalez, Pequena Lô and Duda Beat.