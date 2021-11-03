Lula would beat his opponents in the 2nd round and Bolsonaro would lose for all, says Ipespe





The most recent survey by the Ipespe Institute, released on Wednesday 3, confirms the leadership of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in voting intentions for the 2022 election. researched scenarios and would win all the candidates appointed in an eventual second round.

Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, has 25% and 28% in the two surveyed scenarios and loses to all candidates nominated by Ipespe in an eventual runoff.

For the first round, the institute measured the intentions in two different scenarios.

The first with Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT), João Doria (PSDB), Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD). The PT has 42%, the current president has 28% and the third place is Ciro, with 11%. The other three candidates added do not reach 9%.

In the second scenario, Ipespe took Doria off the list and included Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sergio Moro, Datena and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship). Lula appears with 41%, Bolsonaro drops to 25%, Ciro adds 9% and Moro 8%. All other names are less than 3%.

Ipespe also measured voting intentions in a spontaneous scenario, without presenting the options. Lula adds 31%, Bolsonaro has 24%, Ciro Gomes 3% and Sérgio Moro 2%. Doria and Mandetta are cited by 1%.

For the second round, the survey measured Lula’s intentions in five different scenarios. Are they:

Lula (50%) x Bolsonaro (32%)

Lula (49%) x Cyrus (29%)

Lula (52%) x Moro (34%)

Lula (51%) x Doria (23%)

Lula (50%) x Milk (22%)

The institute also questioned possible scenarios for a run-off without Lula and with Bolsonaro. In these cases, the current president loses the dispute to all those appointed. Ciro Gomes does better, with 44% to 34%. João Doria appears with 40% against 35% and Eduardo Leite has 37% against 34%.

The survey was carried out between the 25th and 28th of October and interviewed a thousand people by telephone. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points and the confidence index is 95.5%.

See the full survey:

2021_10 IPESPE RESEARCH REPORT – PRESIDENTIAL EVALUATION AND 2022 ELECTION

Loading…

