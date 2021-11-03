Lulu regrets and Teló takes another participant in ‘The Voice Brasil’ | 2021

+ Surprises with known participants and ‘block’ in Lulu; see what happened on the third night of Blind Auditions

In one of the moments, Lulu Santos confessed that she regretted not having turned her chair over to one of the participants and Teló, with his power as the 5th coach, took the opportunity to pull her to his team.

🎤 Lulu regretful/ Happy life of Teló

That’s right! And it all happened very quickly. Pamela Yuri sang “Loyal Brave True (Loyal Brave True)” on the reality stage, but was unable to turn the coach’s chair.

Lulu Santos commented that she regretted the decision and it didn’t take long for Teló to pull her into his team.

2 of 3 Michel Teló accompanies participant in ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Michel Teló accompanies participant in ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

3 of 3 ‘The Voice Brasil’: Teló — Photo: Globo ‘The Voice Brasil’: Teló — Photo: Globo

Pamela Yuri sings ‘Loyal Brave True (Loyal Brave True)’

🎤 Participants known to the public stand out

Some old acquaintances from the public are also venturing into this year’s season. Nêgamanda returned to ‘The Voice Brasil’ after not having turned any chair in 2013 and having participated in the Super star, in 2015.

Nêgamanda sings ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’

Will Gordon, son of Tony Gordon, season 8 champion, also debuted on the show and spoke about the feeling: “Mixed pressure with inspiration”

Will Gordon sings ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

