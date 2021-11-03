Madagascar Falls First Famine Linked to Global Warming Says UN Program | World

Man-made global warming is the cause of the famine that affects Madagascar, the “first of its kind in the world, but not the last”, warned Aduino Mangoni, deputy director of the World Food Program (WFP), founded by the UN (Organization). of the United Nations), this Tuesday (2).

Mangoni highlighted by videoconference, during a United Nations meeting in Geneva, that 30,000 people suffer from hunger in the southern half of the island — affected by an unprecedented drought in 40 years — and more than 1.3 million suffer from acute malnutrition.

According to him, it is the first famine caused by global warming due to human activities. It is also “the only climate-change-related famines on Earth,” he insisted, noting that those affecting Yemen, South Sudan and the Ethiopian Tigre region today are caused by conflict.

“The situation is very worrying,” he said, describing children “who only have skin on their bones” he met at a nutrition center during a recent trip to the worst-affected region.

The next harvest will only take six months and the situation will worsen until then, he warned, noting that 500,000 children are already suffering from malnutrition, 110,000 of them severely or acutely and are one step away from death.

WFP needs $69 million to launch the necessary assistance in the next six months.