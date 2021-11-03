Madson praises the arrival of Edu Dracena in Santos: “It was fundamental”

Madson praised the arrival of football executive Edu Dracena in Santos. Coincidence or not, Peixe won both games since the signing of the former defender.

Dracena talked too much with the cast in search of reaction in the Brazilian Championship. With the two victories, over Fluminense and Athletico, Alvinegro moved to 15th place and is five points away from the relegation zone.

“Edu’s arrival was fundamental. He arrived and gave a different energy to our moment. We all closed and we are very happy after these two victories, but the championship is not over. We are aware that we have nine decisions, feet on the ground, a lot of dedication to put Santos in the best possible position. Santos is a great team and they always have to be on top, but this year it didn’t happen. Now it’s about putting them in the best possible position in the table,” said Madson, to Bandsports.

“He talked a lot with the team, even because of the history he has at Santos. He won numerous titles as a player. A person of extreme leadership. He was on that side and knows what to say, gave what we wanted to hear. He passed calmly and charged the right amount. He and Professor Carille are helping us a lot,” he added.

Santos will return to the field to face Palmeiras on Sunday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

