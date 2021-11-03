Maersk orders two new Boeing 777F aircraft





Boeing and AP Moller – Maersk announced that the global container logistics company has placed an order for two 777 Freighters. The planes will be operated by Star Air, the Maersk airline, which currently flies only Boeing 767 jets.

“As a global container logistics integrator, Maersk is enhancing its ability to provide end-to-end logistics capabilities to our customers. This year, we’ve strengthened our offering through e-commerce logistics acquisitions, technology investments, expanding our warehouses and, as a natural next step, we’re now increasing our air freight capacity, creating a broader network to serve customers even better. customer needs”, said Vincent Clerc, executive vice president of AP Moller – Maersk.

The longest-range, highest-capacity twin-engine 777 freighter in the world today. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, the 777 can carry a maximum payload of 102,000 kg, allowing Star Air to make fewer stops and lower landing fees on long-haul routes.

The model is Boeing’s best-selling freighter of all time. Customers around the world have ordered more than 300 copies since the program began in 2005.

Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify supply chains. The company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.



