Man dressed as Joker attacks passengers, sets fire to car and leaves 17 injured in Tokyo subway; Criminal reveals motivation to police

Bizarre and scary! This Sunday (31), a man dressed in the costumes of the Joker, one of the villains of “Batman“, attacked and wounded at least 17 people in a subway car in Tokyo, Japan. , was 24 years old and stabbed passengers, threw hydrochloric acid and set the car on fire.

The attack took place on the Keio express line bound for Shinjuku station, considered the busiest in the world, as many passengers headed for the Halloween festivities. “At first I thought it was a Halloween event. But I fled when a man armed with a long knife entered. I was lucky not to get hurt”, said one of the passengers to the AFP agency, adding that he saw blood on the object.

A video taken aboard the train and posted on Twitter showed people panicking and running as they tried to escape the flames and smoke. Another video shows some passengers exiting the windows of the train, which was currently parked at a station in the western suburbs of the Japanese capital. Watch:

#BreakingNews At least 15 people were injured in an attack by a man on a train in Tokyo. Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife on a train and then spilled flammable liquid and set it on fire. #Japan pic.twitter.com/hGMgkSfViM — Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) October 31, 2021

Continues after Advertising

According to local media, the suspect “expressed his admiration for the Joker” and wore a purple suit, bright green shirt and tie, much like the Batman villain’s costumes. The NHK network reported that the man was arrested at the scene and was even wanted by the police for murder. One of the female passengers told AFP that the suspect “did not show any emotion during the attack”. “I think this caused a lot of fear in everyone”, remembered.

Still according to the information, he calmly waited until being approached by the police, even lighting a cigarette. “With the knife he was carrying, the man stabbed the right side of the chest of a passenger of about 70 years who was sitting on the train, but he failed to achieve his goal. [assassinato]. He told police he wanted to be sentenced to death for murdering someone”, reported another witness to the AFP.

Continues after Advertising

NHK mentioned 17 injured, including the man in his 60s who was unconscious and in serious condition, while the Kyodo news agency reported 15 victims. This Monday (1st), the Japanese government condemned the attack, which it classified as “atrocious and brutal”. There is still no new information on the health status of the injured.