Man eats daily in amusement park to save money

A resident of Santa Clarita, California, United States, found a way to save money on food. At 33, electrical engineer Dylan attends Six Flags amusement park daily, where he eats most of his meals.

To save money on food, the engineer decided to buy an annual voucher worth US$150, approximately R$850.32, according to the Central Bank of Brazil.

“One of my co-workers said she spends US$ 1,500 (about R$ 8,500) a month on food”, said Dylan, in an interview with the American magazine Mel Magazine.

The man explained that the voucher gives unlimited access to the park throughout the year, including two meals a day.

“If you calculate the time correctly, you can eat lunch and dinner there every day,” he explained to the vehicle. Dylan has been buying the voucher for seven years in a row.

With the savings, the engineer claims to have been able to pay off college debts, get married and buy a house.

Despite helping the engineer save money for years to come, the park’s food is not very healthy. The menu features dishes such as hot dogs, ice cream, sandwiches and fries.

“My wife moved in with me and I stopped eating dinner at the park – and on weekends too, as she’s not a big roller coaster fan like me,” he concluded.